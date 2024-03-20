To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US DIA awards $305 million South Korean intelligence contract to HII

20th March 2024 - 21:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USS Columbus, on which HII Newport News Shipbuilding has been performing engineering work in Virginia due for completion in December 2025, seen here in South Korea in 2014. (Photo: HII)

US shipbuilder will provide analysis to help US Forces Korea (USFK) to detect threats and better understand enemy capabilities.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been awarded a US$305 million contract to provide intelligence analysis and operational support services for the Joint Intelligence Operations Center-Korea (JIOC-K) to the Mission Technologies division at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

The US military shipbuilder said it would provide analysis of actionable intelligence to enable US Forces Korea (USFK) to better understand enemy capabilities, detect threats and “determine enemy courses of action”.

The Virginia-based company will carry out the recompeted task order for a five-year term marking an extension of work performed under a previous contract awarded in 2019 by the DIA.

HII has viewed the contract as an opportunity to expand its relationship with the USFK as it will work closely with the joint staff, service components and intelligence agencies. It will also assist the USFK in organizing the Korean Theater of Operations.

“Our experts have a long history assessing and advising on national security issues and are committed to protecting US regional interests,” claimed Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group at HII.

