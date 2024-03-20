US DIA awards $305 million South Korean intelligence contract to HII

The US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been awarded a US$305 million contract to provide intelligence analysis and operational support services for the Joint Intelligence Operations Center-Korea (JIOC-K) to the Mission Technologies division at Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII).

The US military shipbuilder said it would provide analysis of actionable intelligence to enable US Forces Korea (USFK) to better understand enemy capabilities, detect threats and “determine enemy courses of action”.

The Virginia-based company will carry out the recompeted task order for a five-year term marking an extension of work performed under a previous contract awarded in 2019 by the DIA.

HII has viewed the contract as an opportunity to expand its relationship with the USFK as it will work closely with the joint staff, service components and intelligence agencies. It will also assist the USFK in organizing the Korean Theater of Operations.

“Our experts have a long history assessing and advising on national security issues and are committed to protecting US regional interests,” claimed Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies’ C5ISR business group at HII.