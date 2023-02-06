US completes MK 18 UUV programme of record
Production of the Mk18 Mod 2 UUV programme of record has been completed, the USN announced on 3 February.
The announcement marks a significant milestone for the uncrewed vessel project.
The system began production in 2012 with a contract to Hydroid, now owned by major naval contractor HII.
USN Expeditionary Missions programme office programme manager Capt Jon Haase said: ‘The department’s long-standing partnership with HII and their subcontractors demonstrates how mature technologies coupled with innovative acquisition approaches can speed the delivery of critical mission-enabling capabilities to our warfighting forces.’
The MK 18 Mod 2 UUVs are a critical component in the USN’s Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) mission suite of capabilities.
ExMCM forces provide a rapid mine countermeasure response capability.
In July 2022, the USN awarded the Medium Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (MUUV) contract to Leidos to design, test, and manufacture a next-generation ExMCM MUUV, known as Viperfish.
Viperfish will expand on the current MK 18 Mod 2 UUVs, offering increased ExMCM capabilities.
