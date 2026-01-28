US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s 50-year service highlights capability gaps in Antarctica

The US Coast Guard (USCG) Polar Star heavy icebreaker reached the milestone of 50 years in operation this month. Commissioned in January 1976, the vessel has already exceeded its expected service life by nearly two decades, but it remains unclear when the cutter will be phased out.

The USCG has been struggling to progress with its shipbuilding programmes, with the construction schedule for the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) – which is set to replace the Polar Star – recording multiple issues and postponements. Initially planned for 2024, the delivery of the first PSC is now expected in 2028.

