US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s 50-year service highlights capability gaps in Antarctica
The US Coast Guard (USCG) Polar Star heavy icebreaker reached the milestone of 50 years in operation this month. Commissioned in January 1976, the vessel has already exceeded its expected service life by nearly two decades, but it remains unclear when the cutter will be phased out.
The USCG has been struggling to progress with its shipbuilding programmes, with the construction schedule for the Polar Security Cutter (PSC) – which is set to replace the Polar Star – recording multiple issues and postponements. Initially planned for 2024, the delivery of the first PSC is now expected in 2028.
These delays in building
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
How far will the US Navy’s FF(X) design deviate from the Legend-class?
The new frigate class’s focus on modularity, speed to build and enhanced armament align with the priorities of the US Navy’s Golden Fleet.
-
How China’s naval advancements are pushing the US Navy to innovate
The US Navy is set to invest $30 billion in artificial intelligence, cyber, space and autonomy research and development efforts in FY2026 as the force rethinks how it fights in light of China’s naval rise.
-
US Coast Guard to invest nearly $11 billion in new capabilities by October
The US Coast Guard is expected to acquire new aircraft, helicopters, vessels and ISR sensors this fiscal year using resources from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.