US approves $900 million missile sale to the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force

3rd February 2025 - 10:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler

An artist’s impression of the Japanese ASEV destroyer. (Image: Japan MoD)

The sale would advance the JMSDF’s ability to protect its assets and maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US State Department has approved a US$900 million potential Foreign Military Sale to Japan for Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment.

The Government of Japan requested the opportunity to buy up to 150 SM-6 Block I missiles and the State Department agreed the sale in principle.

Along with the missiles, the sale would include non-MDE items, including: MK 21 Mod 3 vertical launch system canisters, component parts and support equipment, and the continued engineering, integration and test (EI&T) material and support required to produce the SM-6 Block I missiles.

The sale would also include special

