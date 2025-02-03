US approves $900 million missile sale to the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force
The US State Department has approved a US$900 million potential Foreign Military Sale to Japan for Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) Block I missiles and related equipment.
The Government of Japan requested the opportunity to buy up to 150 SM-6 Block I missiles and the State Department agreed the sale in principle.
Along with the missiles, the sale would include non-MDE items, including: MK 21 Mod 3 vertical launch system canisters, component parts and support equipment, and the continued engineering, integration and test (EI&T) material and support required to produce the SM-6 Block I missiles.
The sale would also include special
