US and Japan order more RAM services

2nd September 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RAM missile fired from USS Bataan. (Photo: US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Caleb Strong)

Raytheon continues design agent and engineering support for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile used by the US and Japanese navies.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense is providing FY2021 design agent and engineering support services for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM), under a new $54.53 million contract modification from  Naval Sea Systems Command.

The USN accounts for 71% of purchases in the modification, with FMS customer Japan taking the remainder.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by July 2022.

The Mk31 RAM is a joint development and production programme between the US and Germany, conducted under various MoUs.

Services under the latest contract are required to ‘maintain current weapon system capability as well as resolve issues through design, systems, software maintenance, reliability, maintainability, quality assurance and logistics engineering services’, the DoD noted on 31 August.

