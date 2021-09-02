US and Japan order more RAM services

Collins brings M-Code to subsea divers
Handheld navigation tool uses military-grade GPS to aid underwater search and rescue.
Raytheon Missiles and Defense is providing FY2021 design agent and engineering support services for the Mk31 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM), under a new $54.53 million contract modification from Naval Sea Systems Command.
The USN accounts for 71% of purchases in the modification, with FMS customer Japan taking the remainder.
Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by July 2022.
The Mk31 RAM is a joint development and production programme between the US and Germany, conducted under various MoUs.
Services under the latest contract are required to ‘maintain current weapon system capability as well as resolve issues through design, systems, software maintenance, reliability, maintainability, quality assurance and logistics engineering services’, the DoD noted on 31 August.
Rafael has been selected to provide its naval warfare systems to an undisclosed Southeast Asian nation.
Silent Sentinel cameras will form part of a new Mexican coastal surveillance system.
As HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Korea, attention turns to ROK’s indigenous aircraft carrier programme, with Babcock and HHI signing an MoU.
Four consortia obtain Competitive Procurement Phase design contracts for UK naval support vessels.
Australia begins preparations to incorporate SM-6 and SM-2 IIC with sale for related equipment and services.