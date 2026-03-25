Uncrewed fleets emerge as AUKUS nations’ answer to capability interval
Australia, the UK and the US are fielding autonomous maritime platforms to plug capability gaps while long-term submarine programmes face protracted timelines.
Within the space of a single week in March 2026, the three nations that form the AUKUS trilateral security partnership each announced commitments to uncrewed maritime systems.
Australia invested A$176 million (US$125 million) in a fleet of Bluebottle uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). The UK Royal Navy confirmed a £12.3 million (US$16.4 million) contract for 20 USVs under Project Beehive.
Across the Atlantic, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the US Navy selected
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