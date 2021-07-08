Ultra contracted to study anti-submarine warfare technologies

IAI integrates Sa'ar 6 corvette combat suite
Installation of AESA radar aboard new Israeli corvettes meets a requirement to protect valuable offshore energy installations, and heralds further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.
Canada’s Department of National Defence has selected Ultra to study and advance a range of Anti-Submarine Warfare technologies.
The six contracts relate to six studies that are to be undertaken as part of the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program.
The IDEaS program seeks innovative solutions to assist acoustic sensor operators to detect, classify, locate and track underwater contacts rapidly and accurately.
These innovative solutions range from tools to assist human operators to rapidly detect underwater contracts from ocean data sources to real-time analysis of measurements obtained from multiple sensors in order to permit the discovery of objects of interest.
Over $176million has been invested in Canada’s science and technology since IDEaS first started in 2018.
The studies Ultra will undertake concern: vector sensors for towed arrays, directional active intercept sensors, sonobuoy deployment from small unmanned aerial vehicles, towed array shape estimation, next-generation environmental sensing and multi-mode free flooded ring transducer technology.
Next-generation anti-submarine warfare is one of Ultra’s strategic technology development areas.
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.
The USN is continuing to fund the evolution of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels.
South Korea will soon be one of a select few nations able to field submarine-launched ballistic missiles.