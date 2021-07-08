Ultra contracted to study anti-submarine warfare technologies

The Sea Lancer system provides a Low Frequency Active (LFA) Variable Depth Sonar (VDS) in a reelable single tow that is ideal for smaller platforms and multi-role ships. (Image: Ultra)

Ultra has received six contracts to study anti-submarine warfare technologies.

Canada’s Department of National Defence has selected Ultra to study and advance a range of Anti-Submarine Warfare technologies.

The six contracts relate to six studies that are to be undertaken as part of the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program.

The IDEaS program seeks innovative solutions to assist acoustic sensor operators to detect, classify, locate and track underwater contacts rapidly and accurately.

These innovative solutions range from tools to assist human operators to rapidly detect underwater contracts from ocean data sources to real-time analysis of measurements obtained from multiple sensors in order to permit the discovery of objects of interest.

Over $176million has been invested in Canada’s science and technology since IDEaS first started in 2018.

The studies Ultra will undertake concern: vector sensors for towed arrays, directional active intercept sensors, sonobuoy deployment from small unmanned aerial vehicles, towed array shape estimation, next-generation environmental sensing and multi-mode free flooded ring transducer technology.

Next-generation anti-submarine warfare is one of Ultra’s strategic technology development areas.