UK to join US Navy’s Virginia-class submarine assembly effort to speed up construction
A contract to complete specific work on the US Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines has been outsourced for the first time to Babcock International in the UK, allowing the company to build complex submarine assemblies at its Rosyth shipyard in Scotland.
Babcock and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced on 9 December they had signed a contract to expand their strategic partnership to support construction of the submarines and “increase throughput at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division”. HII currently builds the submarines at NNS alongside General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB), which carries out some of the work at its Groton, Connecticut site.
The contract is expected to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy seeks new sensors for the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter
The US Navy intends to publish a draft request for proposals in Q2 2026 and conduct an open competition for the supply of new electro-optical and infrared capabilities for the CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter.
-
NATO naval exercises map out future USV requirements but raise questions on acquisition
Uncrewed surface vessels have shifted from a desirable capability to a critical one for navies. But should these systems be bought outright, rented as a service or rapidly built using commercial off-the-shelf components?
-
New UK-Norway pact covers warship, missile and autonomous system collaboration
The Lunna House Agreement represents multiple opportunities for cooperation between the two navies, and follows on from last year’s declaration of a joint strategic partnership between the countries.
-
How will the Canadian Coast Guard’s transfer to the DND umbrella affect its capabilities?
By joining the defence department, the coast guard will need to acquire new solutions and adapt its in-service capabilities to ensure interoperability with the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
UK MoD’s confirmation of MBDA missile for Type 26 points to more European collaboration
The Type 26 will also be fitted with the Sea Ceptor vertically launched air defence system that can fire CAMM missiles and a 24-cell Mk 41 vertical launch system that can fire the Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, anti-submarine rockets and long-range anti-ship missiles.