UK SMEs bid for Royal Navy warship work under new agreement

UK Minister for Defence Procurement Maria Eagle has launched a new bidding framework that will allow British small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to bid for work on MoD contracts to supply parts for warships and submarines.

The framework will apply to more than 180,000 different parts and items of equipment required in surface vessel and submarine building, fitting projects around the world.

The plan is designed to kill two birds with one initiative, boosting RN fleet readiness while also stimulating the SME section of the UK economy.

SMEs under the scheme will be able to bid for work under a seven-year framework