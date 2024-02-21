UK government defends nuclear submarine fleet after missile misfire

A UK Royal Navy test-firing of Trident II D5 ballistic missile on 30 January from HMS Vanguard SSBN experienced “an anomaly”, according to UK secretary of state for defence Grant Shapps, “without wider implications” despite a previous missile firing failure in 2016.

Last month’s test launch was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation which assessed the performance of the submarine and its crew, culminating in an unarmed firing.

“On this occasion, an anomaly did occur, but it was event specific and there are no implications for the reliability of the wider Trident missile systems and stockpiles…nor are there