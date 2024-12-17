To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK-Australia meeting creates new AUKUS submarine integration office

17th December 2024 - 14:14 GMT | by Tony Fyler in London

RSS

The AUKUS SSN will take a lot of organisation through supply chains. (Image: BAE Systems)

The latest AUKMIN meeting created an important administrative office for submarine delivery.

The latest meeting between ministers of the UK and Australian governments, dubbed AUKMIN, on 16 December created a new UK office to drive supply chain integration in both countries, to deliver the AUKUS submarine.

AUKUS is a tripartite agreement between the US, the UK and Australia, and one leading element of the plan is to create an AUKUS SSN, with Australia and the UK sharing the same design, but each building their own versions at domestic shipyards. The UK version will be built at BAE Systems’ Barrow shipyard, while the Australian submarine will be built in Adelaide.

UK Foreign

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us