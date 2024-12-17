UK-Australia meeting creates new AUKUS submarine integration office

The latest meeting between ministers of the UK and Australian governments, dubbed AUKMIN, on 16 December created a new UK office to drive supply chain integration in both countries, to deliver the AUKUS submarine.

AUKUS is a tripartite agreement between the US, the UK and Australia, and one leading element of the plan is to create an AUKUS SSN, with Australia and the UK sharing the same design, but each building their own versions at domestic shipyards. The UK version will be built at BAE Systems’ Barrow shipyard, while the Australian submarine will be built in Adelaide.

UK Foreign