Two new European logistics support vessels enter sea trials
The French logistics support ship LSS Jacques Stosskopf has moved into its sea trials phase within days of its Italian sister ship, LSS Atlante. The French and Italian navies aim to get both vessels into service before the end of 2025.
The vessel build has been conducted under the auspices of the OCCAR since contracts were signed in 2019 and 2021.
The hulls of both vessels are based on Fincantieri’s Vulcano-class LSS design, with Naval Group responsible for the design, supply and integration of the combat and military systems on the LSS Jacques Strosskopf.
The LSS Atlante is
