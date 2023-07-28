Turkish patrol vessels to get new remote weapon station

Turkish defence company Unirobotics showcased its remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS) during this week's IDEF defence exhibition.

Unirobotics will deliver four units of its Trakon Targan RCS to ASFAT to be fitted on board two Hisar-class offshore patrol vessels under construction in a few weeks' time.

Trakon Targan is designed as a close-in weapon system onboard of naval vessels to engage air and surface targets.

While the Targans to be delivered are fitted with a 12.7mm QCB M2 machine gun made by Canik, an Mk19 automatic grenade launcher can be fitted on the same mount.

The RCWS holds 200 12.7mm ready-use rounds and can be