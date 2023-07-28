Turkish patrol vessels to get new remote weapon station
Turkish defence company Unirobotics showcased its remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS) during this week's IDEF defence exhibition.
Unirobotics will deliver four units of its Trakon Targan RCS to ASFAT to be fitted on board two Hisar-class offshore patrol vessels under construction in a few weeks' time.
Trakon Targan is designed as a close-in weapon system onboard of naval vessels to engage air and surface targets.
While the Targans to be delivered are fitted with a 12.7mm QCB M2 machine gun made by Canik, an Mk19 automatic grenade launcher can be fitted on the same mount.
The RCWS holds 200 12.7mm ready-use rounds and can be
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and Mazagon Dock team up for INS Shankush overhaul
Over the next three years, INS Shankush will be modernised by India's state-owned shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will be responsible for supplying equipment packages.
-
Fincantieri commissioned for third Italian U212 NFS submarine
OCCAR has exercised an option for constructing the third Italian U212 Near Future Submarine (NFS).
-
US declares IOC for special operations mini-sub
Lockheed Martin's Dry Combat Submersible (DCS) achieves Initial Operational Capability with US Special Operations Command. This vehicle enables covert underwater missions, transforming undersea warfare for special operators.
-
Singapore receives first Invincible-class submarine
The first-in-class boat remains in Germany to assist with training.