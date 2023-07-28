To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkish patrol vessels to get new remote weapon station

28th July 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

The Targan RCWS on display at IDEF was fitted with a 12.7mm QCB M2 machine gun. (Photo: author)

Unirobotics showcased the Trakon Targan remote-controlled weapon system for naval vessels, equipped with versatile armament options and advanced electro optics, at the IDEF defence expo.

Turkish defence company Unirobotics showcased its remote-controlled weapon systems (RCWS) during this week's IDEF defence exhibition.

Unirobotics will deliver four units of its Trakon Targan RCS to ASFAT to be fitted on board two Hisar-class offshore patrol vessels under construction in a few weeks' time.

Trakon Targan is designed as a close-in weapon system onboard of naval vessels to engage air and surface targets.

While the Targans to be delivered are fitted with a 12.7mm QCB M2 machine gun made by Canik, an Mk19 automatic grenade launcher can be fitted on the same mount.

The RCWS holds 200 12.7mm ready-use rounds and can be

