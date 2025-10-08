Turkey’s Goksur naval missile completes first live-fire intercept
Turkey’s Aselsan has announced the first live fire and intercept of a target using the Goksur air defence system in a demonstration of sea-skimming capability.
The test took place in Sinop, in the northern Black Sea region of Turkey, where the Goksur imaging infrared (IIR) missile hit a sea-skimming target at a range of more than 11km.
The firing was conducted from Aselsan’s Goksur 100-N vertical launch system (VLS) with the missile guided via the company’s Gudu data link during its mid-course phase and autonomously locked onto its target in the terminal phase. According to the company, it was a “direct hit
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy goes shopping for maritime uncrewed capabilities
The US Navy has been seeking suppliers to design and build diverse types of aerial, surface and underwater autonomous capabilities, as well as solutions to support their operation.
-
US Navy command to invest $3.5 billion in service craft and boats
The NAVSEA plans to acquire around 2,800 service craft and boats from FY2026 using a multi-year award contract strategy.
-
UK and Norway strengthen defence bond with maiden NSM launch
The firing of the Naval Strike Missile from the Royal Navy’s HMS Somerset in Norway’s Arctic rocket range signals a growing collaboration between the UK and the Scandinavian nation.
-
Half of Australia’s first Hunter frigate is now in fabrication
BAE Systems Maritime Australia’s Andy Coxall gave Shephard a progress update on its HMAS Hunter frigate, while addressing concerns over the cost difference between Australia’s programme and Norway’s.