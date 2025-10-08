Turkey’s Goksur naval missile completes first live-fire intercept

Turkey’s Aselsan has announced the first live fire and intercept of a target using the Goksur air defence system in a demonstration of sea-skimming capability.

The test took place in Sinop, in the northern Black Sea region of Turkey, where the Goksur imaging infrared (IIR) missile hit a sea-skimming target at a range of more than 11km.

The firing was conducted from Aselsan’s Goksur 100-N vertical launch system (VLS) with the missile guided via the company’s Gudu data link during its mid-course phase and autonomously locked onto its target in the terminal phase. According to the company, it was a “direct hit