Turkey’s Goksur naval missile completes first live-fire intercept

8th October 2025 - 12:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Ankara, Turkey

The test firing saw a target destroyed over the Black Sea. (Photo: Aselsan)

The Goksur will be available in a range of configurations and could be integrated into Turkey’s nascent Steel Dome which is designed to provide multi-layered protection against a range of aerial targets from mortars to aircraft.

Turkey’s Aselsan has announced the first live fire and intercept of a target using the Goksur air defence system in a demonstration of sea-skimming capability.

The test took place in Sinop, in the northern Black Sea region of Turkey, where the Goksur imaging infrared (IIR) missile hit a sea-skimming target at a range of more than 11km.

The firing was conducted from Aselsan’s Goksur 100-N vertical launch system (VLS) with the missile guided via the company’s Gudu data link during its mid-course phase and autonomously locked onto its target in the terminal phase. According to the company, it was a “direct hit

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

