Turkey targets Italian market with strategic partnership on USVs and hybrid platforms

Turkey’s Havelsan and VN Maritime have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy’s Piloda Defence to deliver next-generation naval solutions that align with the operational needs of the Mediterranean region, with uncrewed and hybrid platforms at the heart of the deal.

A first procurement contract in Italy through the partnership is being targeted in the first half of 2026, with the parties aiming at a long-term collaboration making use of Turkey’s technological expertise along with Italy’s industrial infrastructure and European ties.

Under the agreement, Turkish software and systems company Havelsan will provide autonomous control systems, mission management software, AI-enabled