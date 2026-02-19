Turkey targets Italian market with strategic partnership on USVs and hybrid platforms
Turkey’s Havelsan and VN Maritime have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy’s Piloda Defence to deliver next-generation naval solutions that align with the operational needs of the Mediterranean region, with uncrewed and hybrid platforms at the heart of the deal.
A first procurement contract in Italy through the partnership is being targeted in the first half of 2026, with the parties aiming at a long-term collaboration making use of Turkey’s technological expertise along with Italy’s industrial infrastructure and European ties.
Under the agreement, Turkish software and systems company Havelsan will provide autonomous control systems, mission management software, AI-enabled
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
US Navy to deploy UAVs with standard munitions in long-range strikes
As part of the Runway Independent Maritime & Expeditionary Strike programme, the US Navy is pursuing drones capable of delivering palletised rounds or 1,000lb-class munitions.
-
Could Asia and the Middle East offer growth opportunities for Italy’s Fincantieri?
Export campaigns for Fincantieri’s submarines and frigates are central to the company’s ambitions as billions of dollars in unawarded contracts come into focus.
-
US Coast Guard’s Arctic Security Cutter ramp-up signifies turning point in Polar operations
The USCG recently announced the award of a contract to Davie Defense for the supply of five ASCs, marking a major step in the acquisition programme as the US grows its presence in the Arctic.