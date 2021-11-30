Trinidad and Tobago expects Cape-class boats to do their duty

TTS Scarborough (foreground) with TTS Port of Spain and TTS. (Photo: T&T MInistry of National Security)

Trinidad and Tobago PM Dr Keith Rowley says he expects 'nothing but good news' from the use of two new Cape-class patrol boats.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on 28 November officially commissioned two Cape-class patrol vessels for the country’s coast guard.

The pair of 58m vessels - TTS Port of Spain (CG41) and the TTS Scarborough (CG42) – were delivered to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard in May 2021.

Each boat cost $38.6 million and were the first Cape-class vessels to be exported by Australian manufacturer Austal under a $126 million contract awarded in August 2019, with financial support arranged by Export Finance Australia.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Rowley said the Cape-class vessels had been tested in areas off the Australian coast with similar nautical conditions to Trinidad and Tobago.

He added: ‘We expect nothing but good news with respect to the utilisation of these vessels. We are stretched for resources, but we have prioritised the expenditure on these resources. Keep the complaints to yourselves, and make them work.’

Port of Spain and Scarborough can patrol with a crew of 27 for up to 28 days, with a range beyond 3,000nmi at 12kt and a top speed above 25kt. Each vessel carries two 7.3m rigid hull inflatable boats.