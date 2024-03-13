Third generation of Remus 100 family UUV unveiled
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) subsidiary Hydroid has developed a new Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) platform, the Remus 130, as part of the Remus 100 family. The system was unveiled at the Oceanology International 2024 conference in London which will run until 14 March.
The Remus 130 is capable of being carried by two people, can operate to a depth of 100m and has an extended battery life of up to 10 hours for sustained operations with easy field battery change.
The platform, like others in the family, has been designed for mine counter-measures and rescue operations, as well civil operations such as data collection and research and offshore oil and gas exploration. It has also been designed to be modular with open architecture.
The new platform features improved core electronics, navigation and communications systems with modular, open architecture interfaces to accommodate wet or dry payloads, including custom payloads developed by the user.
According to the company, it was introduced to “provide the modularity and open architecture of the REMUS 300 and 620 models at a reduced cost”.
