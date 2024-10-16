UK’s Type 32 frigate programme confirmed alive but embryonic
The UK’s frigate programme, often described as the “backbone of the nation’s naval defence”, advanced in early October 2024 with the beginning of steel cutting on the third Type 31 vessel, HMS Formidable. Two more Type 31 vessels have been scheduled to launch by 2027.
The fate of the next generation of Royal Navy frigates got an unexpected shot in the arm shortly afterwards, however, as Luke Pollard, parliamentary under-secretary at the UK Ministry of Defence, appeared to confirm in a written response to a parliamentary question that the Type 32 frigate programme was still on the books for future design
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
FDI frigate Amiral Ronarc’h begins sea trials
The first in a new class of multipurpose frigate begins its real-sea testing two years after launch.
-
Russia launches final Project 636.3 submarine for Pacific fleet
The Yakutsk, built by Admiralty Shipyards, is intended for service in the far east of the Russian Federation.
-
Virginia-class submarines get contract modifications from General Dynamics
There are scheduled to be 51 Virginia-class submarines in the US fleet by the early 2030s.