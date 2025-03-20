To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales to supply sonar systems for the Netherlands’ Orka submarines

20th March 2025 - 22:23 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio, Tony Fyler in Swansea

The Naval Group Barracuda design for the Orka submarine. (Photo: Naval Group)

The company will deliver a comprehensive sensor suite when the Orka class comes into service in the early 2030s.

Thales has signed a deal with Naval Group to supply the sonar suite for the Orka-class diesel-electric submarines that will make up the Royal Netherlands Navy’s Walrus replacement programme (WRES).

The four-vessel Orka class will replace the Netherlands’ Walrus-class submarines, which were built in the 1980s and 1990s, with the commissioning of the first of the class being delayed until 1990.

As a result of the delays to the Walrus-class coming into service, they have an expected out-of-service date of 2035, meaning that the Orka-class will need to start replacing them by then.

According to Shephard Defence Insight,

