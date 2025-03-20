Thales to supply sonar systems for the Netherlands’ Orka submarines

Thales has signed a deal with Naval Group to supply the sonar suite for the Orka-class diesel-electric submarines that will make up the Royal Netherlands Navy’s Walrus replacement programme (WRES).

The four-vessel Orka class will replace the Netherlands’ Walrus-class submarines, which were built in the 1980s and 1990s, with the commissioning of the first of the class being delayed until 1990.

As a result of the delays to the Walrus-class coming into service, they have an expected out-of-service date of 2035, meaning that the Orka-class will need to start replacing them by then.

According to Shephard Defence Insight,