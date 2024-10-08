Thales secures new order from Saudi Arabia for CAPTAS family of sonars
Thales has signed a contract to supply five Combined Active Passive Towed Array Sonar (CAPTAS)-1 to Saudi Arabia.
Operational at sea since 2002, more than 90 CAPTAS Variable Depth Sonars (VDS) have been sold to 15 navies and are today in service on 15 different types of platforms and CMS.
CAPTAS-1 sits at the lower end of the CAPTAS family and is optimised for littoral and shallow water operations. Fitted with a single ceramic Free Flooded Ring (FFR), the CAPTAS-1 consists of a dependent tow for both the transceiver and the passive array receiver. It has a detection range of
