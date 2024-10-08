To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thales secures new order from Saudi Arabia for CAPTAS family of sonars

8th October 2024 - 10:45 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in Brest, France

CAPTAS-1, the entry-level member of the CAPTAS family, will be fitted onboard the five Al Jubail-class corvettes. (Photo: Thales)

Riyadh has placed an order for five CAPTAS-1 to equip the Avante 2200 corvettes built by Navantia. The French company has also been discussing the supply of the CAPTAS-4 Compact for the future FREMM-EVOs of the Italian Navy.

Thales has signed a contract to supply five Combined Active Passive Towed Array Sonar (CAPTAS)-1 to Saudi Arabia.

Operational at sea since 2002, more than 90 CAPTAS Variable Depth Sonars (VDS) have been sold to 15 navies and are today in service on 15 different types of platforms and CMS.

CAPTAS-1 sits at the lower end of the CAPTAS family and is optimised for littoral and shallow water operations. Fitted with a single ceramic Free Flooded Ring (FFR), the CAPTAS-1 consists of a dependent tow for both the transceiver and the passive array receiver. It has a detection range of

