Thales secures new order from Saudi Arabia for CAPTAS family of sonars

CAPTAS-1, the entry-level member of the CAPTAS family, will be fitted onboard the five Al Jubail-class corvettes. (Photo: Thales)

Riyadh has placed an order for five CAPTAS-1 to equip the Avante 2200 corvettes built by Navantia. The French company has also been discussing the supply of the CAPTAS-4 Compact for the future FREMM-EVOs of the Italian Navy.