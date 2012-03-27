Thales integrates VL_MICA missile with TACTICOS

Thales has announced that the first operational naval VL_MICA missile world-wide has been successfully integrated with the Tacticos Combat Management System. This system is now operational on the Royal Moroccan Navy’s RMNS Tarek Ben Ziad, Thales said in a 27 March 2012 company statement.

The VL_Mica missile system is a short range fire-and-forget system that relies on data from the SMART-S Mk2 surveillance radar to be launched in the direction of the threat. The missile’s integrated sensor subsequently directs the missile to the threat.



Other Thales systems on the Moroccan frigate include: SMART-S Mk2 3D medium to long range surveillance radar, LIROD Mk2 tracking radar, KINGKLIP sonar system, IFF system, Integrated communication system comprising external communication system and FOCON internal communication system, two Target Designation Sights, VIGILE ESM system, SCORPION ECM system, and the integrated navigation system.