Thales facility in Spain produces underwater telephone

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
The Spanish subsidiary of Thales has begun production of the TUUM-6 underwater communication system, to be provided for five new Spanish Navy Bonifaz-class (F-110) frigates under a contract signed in December 2019.
Thales is also producing the CAPTAS 4 Compact and the BlueMaster anti-submarine warfare sonar systems for the F-110 vessels under that contract.
TUUM-6 is the first naval system produced near Madrid at Thales Leganés, where it complements the current production of the DKU aeronautical unit for NH90 helicopters and various military radio communications devices for the Spanish Army.
‘The contract, the transfer of know-how from the parent company and the start-up of production of the TUUM-6 represent a… clear demonstration of the company's commitment to increasing industrial production in Spain,’ Thales stated on 16 June.
The F-110 frigates are expected to displace 6,100t with a length of 145m, a beam of 18.6m and a draft of 4.95m. The first frigate is expected to be delivered in 2025 and deployed in 2026, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.