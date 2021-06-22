To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Thales facility in Spain produces underwater telephone

22nd June 2021 - 09:33 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Computer-generated image of the F-110 frigate design. (Photo: Navantia)

Spanish F110 frigates to benefit from TUUM-6 digital communication system

The Spanish subsidiary of Thales has begun production of the TUUM-6 underwater communication system, to be provided for five new Spanish Navy Bonifaz-class (F-110) frigates under a contract signed in December 2019.

Thales is also producing the CAPTAS 4 Compact and the BlueMaster anti-submarine warfare sonar systems for the F-110 vessels under that contract.

TUUM-6 is the first naval system produced near Madrid at Thales Leganés, where it complements the current production of the DKU aeronautical unit for NH90 helicopters and various military radio communications devices for the Spanish Army.

‘The contract, the transfer of know-how from the parent company and the start-up of production of the TUUM-6 represent a… clear demonstration of the company's commitment to increasing industrial production in Spain,’ Thales stated on 16 June.

The F-110 frigates are expected to displace 6,100t with a length of 145m, a beam of 18.6m and a draft of 4.95m. The first frigate is expected to be delivered in 2025 and deployed in 2026, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

