Thales Australia to continue RAN combat system support

28th November 2013 - 16:14 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Thales Australia will continue to support the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Adelaide Class FFG frigate combat system under a contract extension announced on 27 November.

The three year extension will see the company support on-board systems and associated facilities to ensure the FFG combat system’s capability is effectively sustained leading into the future transition to the country’s new Air Warfare Destroyers.

The FFG combat system was developed by Thales as part of the FFG Upgrade project that concluded in 2009. At the core of the upgrade, the Australian Distributed Architecture Combat System (ADACS) integrated various shipboard sensors, effectors, tactical data links and support systems to provide the frigates’ command teams with a common battlespace management environment.

Chris Jenkins, CEO, Thales Australia, said: ‘As the FFGs are the RAN’s front line combatants, it is crucial to ensure the combat system performs at the highest levels. We have extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of these systems not only as a result of the FFG Upgrade project, but also because of our role supporting the recent enhancement of the FFGs with SM-2 surface-to-air missiles.

‘We will continue to work closely with the Defence Materiel Organisation and the RAN to maintain this important capability.’

