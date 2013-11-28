Thales Australia to continue RAN combat system support
Thales Australia will continue to support the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN’s) Adelaide Class FFG frigate combat system under a contract extension announced on 27 November.
The three year extension will see the company support on-board systems and associated facilities to ensure the FFG combat system’s capability is effectively sustained leading into the future transition to the country’s new Air Warfare Destroyers.
The FFG combat system was developed by Thales as part of the FFG Upgrade project that concluded in 2009. At the core of the upgrade, the Australian Distributed Architecture Combat System (ADACS) integrated various shipboard sensors, effectors, tactical data links and support systems to provide the frigates’ command teams with a common battlespace management environment.
Chris Jenkins, CEO, Thales Australia, said: ‘As the FFGs are the RAN’s front line combatants, it is crucial to ensure the combat system performs at the highest levels. We have extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of these systems not only as a result of the FFG Upgrade project, but also because of our role supporting the recent enhancement of the FFGs with SM-2 surface-to-air missiles.
‘We will continue to work closely with the Defence Materiel Organisation and the RAN to maintain this important capability.’
More from Naval Warfare
-
First made-in-Finland US Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter to be delivered in 2028
The first Arctic Security Cutter will be built by Rauma Marine Constructions to be deployed in the US Arctic waters.
-
Is the US Navy’s Golden Fleet initiative achievable?
The effort to provide the US Navy with Trump-class battleships might face financial, production and doctrinal obstacles.
-
Will the US Navy surge production for OTH-WS missile?
The USN is conducting a market search seeking additional sources capable of supplying 516 units of Over the Horizon – Weapons System Encanistered Missiles.
-
Maritime defence in the Mediterranean faces challenges from vulnerable land power
As an indispensable energy crossroads, the Mediterranean is at serious risk from grey zone disruption. As navies increasingly employ AI data centres, what happens when cutting-edge defence technologies rely on the very infrastructure most susceptible to hybrid tactics?