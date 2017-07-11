Turkish Coast Guard receives SAR vessels

Damen has delivered the first two of six Search and Rescue (SAR) 1906 vessels to the Turkish Coast Guard (TCG), the company announced on 7 July.

The vessels will be mobilised for refugee and migrant rescue operations.

Damen is to supply a total of six SAR vessels to the TCG under a contract signed with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in 2016. The vessels are being financed by the European Union.

Damen’s SAR 1906 vessel has an aluminium hull and a composite wheelhouse. The 19-metre long vessel's hull has been adapted from Damen’s Axe Bow technology which provides seakeeping capabilities to operate in all weathers and sea states, including the ability to right itself following capsize. The engines and on-board equipment have been designed to continue operating even after the vessel has capsized.

Jan-Wim Dekker, chief products officer, Damen, said: ‘In close cooperation with the IOM and TCG, these vessels have been further improved and modified to TCG requirements.

‘I would like to stress once again our appreciation of the combination of the European Union, the IOM and the TCG for the trust and opportunity given to us to build these search and rescue vessels.’