Taiwan navy receives newest ‘carrier killer’

Lungteh Shipbuilding handed over a ‘High-Efficacy Vessel Follow-up Programme’ corvette to the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) at a port next to Suao Naval Base on 27 July.

The wave-piercing catamaran vessel is the first area air defence-capable platform made by a Taiwanese shipyard. The final evaluation of Ta Chiang was conducted during sea trials in May, and it is set to be commissioned in August.

Based on the ROCN’s Tuo Chiang design, Ta Chiang (PGG-619) has a similar layout, but its displacement has increased to 685t. It is 65m long, has a 14.8m beam and draught of ...