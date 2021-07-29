Taiwan navy receives newest ‘carrier killer’

UK hunts for A400M boat airdrop capability
The UK aims to create a new boat airdrop capability for its A400M fleet — it remains to be seen which branch or branches of the armed forces will adopt it.
Lungteh Shipbuilding handed over a ‘High-Efficacy Vessel Follow-up Programme’ corvette to the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) at a port next to Suao Naval Base on 27 July.
The wave-piercing catamaran vessel is the first area air defence-capable platform made by a Taiwanese shipyard. The final evaluation of Ta Chiang was conducted during sea trials in May, and it is set to be commissioned in August.
Based on the ROCN’s Tuo Chiang design, Ta Chiang (PGG-619) has a similar layout, but its displacement has increased to 685t. It is 65m long, has a 14.8m beam and draught of ...
Israel has received the final two Sa’ar 6-class vessels, out of an order of four, from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
After a long-time absence, the UK is set to beef up its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
A construction programme for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces also includes technology transfer for Saudi Arabian Military Industries.
For over a hundred years submarines have lurked beneath the waves, providing a silent and current threat to surface shipping, both commercial and military. During World War I, the sinking of the RMS Lusitania by a torpedo fired from a German U-Boat showed the tactical advantages of having an underwater capability in maritime operations.
India does not have a large number of AUVs in service, but it now has a road map to change that situation.