To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Taiwan navy receives newest ‘carrier killer’

29th July 2021 - 02:40 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

The first series production corvette was handed over to Taiwan’s navy in late July. (CNA)

After commissioning a prototypical corvette in late 2014, Taiwan has received the first of the follow-on series.

Lungteh Shipbuilding handed over a ‘High-Efficacy Vessel Follow-up Programme’ corvette to the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) at a port next to Suao Naval Base on 27 July.

The wave-piercing catamaran vessel is the first area air defence-capable platform made by a Taiwanese shipyard. The final evaluation of Ta Chiang was conducted during sea trials in May, and it is set to be commissioned in August.

Based on the ROCN’s Tuo Chiang design, Ta Chiang (PGG-619) has a similar layout, but its displacement has increased to 685t. It is 65m long, has a 14.8m beam and draught of ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users