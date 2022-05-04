Sweet sixteen for Austal with extra EPF deal

SM-2 Block IIIA comes aboard Danish corvette
New medium-range air defence missiles will undergo tests aboard the Iver Huitfeldt-class corvette Niels Juel.
The USN has awarded Austal USA a $230.54 million contract modification to design and build an extra Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessel.
Work on the modification from Naval Sea Systems Command will be completed by October 2025, the DoD announced on 3 May.
Austal was originally contracted to build 15 EPF ships; 12 of these have been delivered to USN Military Sealift Command.
EPF 16 will be the third Spearhead-class ship in the Flight II configuration, which includes a flight deck capable of accommodating the V-22 Osprey and ‘reconfigurable spaces for operating rooms and post-surgical recovery efforts’, Austal USA noted in a statement.
The EPF class provides a high-speed, shallow draft transportation capability to support intra-theatre deployment of personnel, supplies and equipment for the US Army, USMC and USN.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates that the programme has an overall value of $3.9 billion. The DoD FY2022 budget included funding for two Spearhead-class ships at the insistence of Congress.
Asset and base protection is an important priority for the French Navy, especially at Toulon.
Only half of the four De Zeven Provinciën-class air defence and command frigates in the Royal Netherlands Navy will receive an important radar upgrade by 2028.
The ADAS 2022 exhibition in Manila threw up some updates on the Philippine Navy's quest for half a dozen OPVs.
The second of a new class of frigate for Japan's navy has been delivered to the JMSDF.
Raytheon is providing RAM Mod 5 launcher spares and other components for the German and US navies.