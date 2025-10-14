To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Swedish navy moves to final phase of Blekinge-class sub production with new Saab order

Swedish navy moves to final phase of Blekinge-class sub production with new Saab order

14th October 2025 - 18:21 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

RSS

The two A26 Blekinge-class submarines are now expected to be delivered between 2031 and 2033. (Photo: Saab)

Saab Kockums was initially awarded the contract to build two A26 submarines for the Royal Swedish Navy in 2015, but the programme has faced delays and escalating costs.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has placed an order with Saab for the last phase of production on its development of two Blekinge-class (A26) submarines.

While the initial contract for the submarine pair, which will be named HSwMS Blekinge and HSwMS Skåne, was worth SEK7.6 billion (US$872m), a further contract in 2021 took the cost to approximately SEK14.0 billion. This latest update is valued at SEK9.6 billion.

The order announced on 13 October also includes additional scope for material and services for the diesel-electric ships (SSKs), with the majority of deliveries expected to take place

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eleanor Harvey

Author

Eleanor Harvey

Eleanor Harvey is content editor at Shephard Group, responsible for overseeing the quality and scope …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us