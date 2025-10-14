Swedish navy moves to final phase of Blekinge-class sub production with new Saab order

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has placed an order with Saab for the last phase of production on its development of two Blekinge-class (A26) submarines.

While the initial contract for the submarine pair, which will be named HSwMS Blekinge and HSwMS Skåne, was worth SEK7.6 billion (US$872m), a further contract in 2021 took the cost to approximately SEK14.0 billion. This latest update is valued at SEK9.6 billion.

The order announced on 13 October also includes additional scope for material and services for the diesel-electric ships (SSKs), with the majority of deliveries expected to take place