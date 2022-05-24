Sweden buys new lightweight torpedo launchers
Saab announced on 24 May that it has obtained a SEK150 million ($15.32 million) order from the Swedish defence procurement agency FMV to produce a new tube for firing lightweight torpedoes from surface vessels.
‘Deliveries will take place during 2023,’ Saab stated, adding that the FMV has the option to increase the volume of the order.
The new torpedo tube, to be designated Tub m/20, will replace a legacy system aboard Swedish Navy corvettes in the Stockholm, Göteborg and Visby classes.
Tub m/20 is designed to ‘enhance and future proof Sweden’s capability for operating lightweight torpedoes from surface ships’, according to Niclas Kolmodin, head of the Underwater Systems business unit at Saab.
In particular, the new torpedo tube will carry a larger payload and will be easier to load and unload. Saab designed the launch system to provide higher availability and to enable surveillance of the tube from a naval C2 centre.
The company was prompted to design Tub m/20 after Finland ordered the Torped 47 lightweight torpedo for the four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Royal Navy decommissions two more Trafalgar-class submarines
The UK RN officially decommissioned the Trafalgar-class submarines HMS Trenchant and HMS Talent at Devonport Naval Base on 20 May, leaving HMS Triumph as the …
-
Damen delivers the first of three MMIPVs to the South African Navy
Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) received a contract for the three patrol vessels in 2018.
-
Denmark aims to field SM-2 across Iver Huitfeldt-class from 2025 onwards
In early May, Denmark conducted a test-firing of the SM-2 Block IIIA missile from the Iver Huitfeldt-class frigate Niels Juel.
-
Latest Project 20380 corvette embarks on sea trials
The new Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkuriy was destined for the Black Sea Fleet but the Russian Navy will have to change its plans.