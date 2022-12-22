Sweden looks to Saab to extend life of its minehunters

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has contracted Saab for the life extension of two Koster-class mine countermeasures ships.

The agreement, worth SEK 350 million ($33.7 million), also includes options relating to the three-remaining ships of the class totalling SEK 270 million.

Modernisation work under the life extension contract covers exchanging systems and enhancing capabilities such as installing a new navigation radar and improving the combat system and surface sensors.

Saab Kockums head Lars Tossman said: 'The mine countermeasure ships are an important capability for Sweden and for the protection of the Baltic Sea.

'The contract means that the ships' continued availability is ensured and is a testament to Saab's competence to modify and develop capabilities on existing platforms.'

The Koster-class MCMVs were initially designated as the Landsort-class, but as five of the seven ships went through MLUs in 2009, it was renamed.

During the MLU, the ships were equipped with underwater RCVs.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the ships have a displacement of 400t and can achieve a maximum speed of 15kts.