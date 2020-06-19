Steel contract progresses Hunter-class frigate programme

sASC Shipbuilding has awarded a AUD$2.6 million ($1.78 million) contract to BlueScope Steel AIS for Australia’s Hunter-class frigate programme.

BlueScope will provide more than 1,500t of steel plate for the building of five blocks during the prototyping phase of the development, which is scheduled to begin in late 2020.

Craig Lockhart, Managing Director of ASC, said: ‘In awarding this contract to BlueScope Steel AIS, we are confident that we have selected the company with the best capability while meeting our commitments to supporting Australian businesses and maximising Australian industry capability.’

Over 1,100 companies have already been selected to take part in the supply chain for the prototyping phase. Construction of the first Hunter-class vessel, HMAS Flinders, is expected to commence by the end of 2022.

