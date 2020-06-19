Steel contract progresses Hunter-class frigate programme
sASC Shipbuilding has awarded a AUD$2.6 million ($1.78 million) contract to BlueScope Steel AIS for Australia’s Hunter-class frigate programme.
BlueScope will provide more than 1,500t of steel plate for the building of five blocks during the prototyping phase of the development, which is scheduled to begin in late 2020.
Craig Lockhart, Managing Director of ASC, said: ‘In awarding this contract to BlueScope Steel AIS, we are confident that we have selected the company with the best capability while meeting our commitments to supporting Australian businesses and maximising Australian industry capability.’
Over 1,100 companies have already been selected to take part in the supply chain for the prototyping phase. Construction of the first Hunter-class vessel, HMAS Flinders, is expected to commence by the end of 2022.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Naval Warfare
-
Second Royal Canadian Navy Joint Support Ship is on schedule to be launched mid-2026
While the first Joint Support Ship is currently in the final stages of outfitting, the second one is on schedule for launching next year.
-
Is South Korea finally being taken seriously for Western submarine programmes?
South Korean shipbuilders are beginning to make their mark beyond Asia, competing for major North American and European submarine programmes and becoming serious contenders on a global scale.
-
AUKUS Pillar 2 could narrow focus to “four key areas” says UK official
Few concrete ideas have emerged so far on which “advanced capabilities” will be brought forward under Pillar 2 of the AUKUS partnership, but the Pentagon’s review of the programme could bring more clarity.
-
Sweden’s decision on four new warships inches closer as it eyes UK, France and Spain
Sweden decided last year that it wanted a significantly larger warship for its Luleå Class programme than originally planned, with three likely contenders that could potentially deliver within the country’s tight schedule.
-
US Coast Guard prepares procurement of next-gen surface search radar
The NXSSR will replace five in-service capabilities and be the US Coast Guard’s primary collision avoidance system.