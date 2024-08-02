Spearfish weapons system passes UK Royal Navy Sea Acceptance test

The next-generation Spearfish torpedo system has passed its Sea Acceptance testing phase with the UK’s Royal Navy (RN) submarines.

Across three days of testing on board a Vanguard-class submarine off the coast of Scotland, the Spearfish engaged with both surface and submerged targets.

The testing marked the first time the Spearfish had been used on board a Vanguard-class nuclear-powered submarine. It allowed submariners to assess the system’s capabilities with the Vanguard-class’s combat systems, and ensure command and control worked efficiently on the class.

The testing means that the Spearfish has been cleared for use on both the RN's Astute and Vanguard-class submarines.

A version of the Spearfish has been the navy’s go-to torpedo for nearly 30 years but the new version that has just been tested on the Vanguard class is a modernised variant, known as Spearfish Mod 1. It has a new warhead, a safer fuel system and an improved electronic system ad well as a fibre-optic guidance link with its parent submarine to improve its accuracy and lethality.

Commodore Chris Goodsell, deputy director, submarines, said: “These firings are a major step in ensuring the Royal Navy’s Spearfish torpedoes remain ready to face the latest threats, with cutting edge technology at the forefront of the weapon’s success”.

Work is ongoing to replace existing Spearfish torpedoes with the Mod 1 version for entry into operational service on board all RN submarines by 2025.

