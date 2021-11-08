Spain addresses future submarine rescue requirement

Fincantieri and Navantia forge closer ties
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.
The Spanish MoD on 5 November signed a contract for Navantia to build a new submarine rescue vessel at its Puerto Real shipyard.
The Buque de Acción Marítima de Intervención Subacuática (BAM-IS) will replace the Neptuno, which is nearing the end of its service life with the Spanish Navy.
While the value of the deal (announced on the final day of the FEINDEF exhibition in Madrid) was not disclosed, the MoD stated that it expects the new vessel to be delivered in 42 months’ time.
The contract covers construction of the new vessel plus the acquisition and integration of underwater intervention equipment.
‘The integration of the systems, sensors and equipment it [BAM-IS] must carry to address its wide range of missions will mean a new technological advance for Navantia,’ the MoD added.
Spanish and Italian shipyards are hoping to bolster collaboration on new naval vessels.
Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.
Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum. SEA and Kaycom established …
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.