Singapore’s navy starts naval patrols with uncrewed vessels

5th February 2025 - 15:05 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

A MarSec USV conducting a simulated interception of a hostile craft. (Photo: Chen Chuanren)

The unmanned patrol vessels have utilised collision-avoidance AI and expertise from Western allies in their design and construction.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has commenced operational patrols using its Maritime Security Unmanned Surface Vessels (MarSec), as it prepares for a more complex and integrated unmanned system of systems.

Developed and built under a collaboration between Defence Science & Technology Agency (DSTA), Defence Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories and ST Electronics, the RSN has acquired four MarSec USV. Three are operational with an additional vessel to be delivered within 2025.

There have also been reports that the composite hulls were manufactured by Taiwanese shipbuilding firm Lungteh.

The RSN first took delivery of the MarSec USV in 2023 and

