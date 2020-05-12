SeeTrack v4 licences renewed by Belgian Navy
The Belgian Navy has renewed its SeeByte’s SeeTrack v4 licence for use on its fleet of UUVs and at the Belgian-Dutch Naval Mine Warfare school, EGUERMIN.
The software includes an upgrade to previous versions of the multi-domain C2 system as well as the Automatic Target Recognition suite. Ongoing operational support for EGUERMIN will also continue.
Alastair Cormack, SeeByte’s Technical Client Manager, said: ‘We have been working with the Belgian Navy for many years now, and we are delighted to continue supporting their unmanned systems and providing the most up to date technology we can offer and supporting the next generation of operators from EGUERMIN.’
SeeTrack’s open architecture makes it adaptable to customer requirements and it is currently used by more than 20 navies worldwide.
