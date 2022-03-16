Second Jan Mayen-class OPV reaches Norway for fitting out

US approves almost $1 billion helicopter sale to Spain
Spain looks to move on from the SH-60B with a new potential purchase of US MH-60Rs for $950 million.
The second of three Jan Mayen-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) for the Norwegian Coast Guard arrived at the Vard Langsten facility on 10 March.
Bjørnøya was built in Romania but it will be equipped, tested, and completed by Vard in Norway before it is handed over to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) in 2023.
‘It is important that the vessels are equipped with the capacities necessary to patrol and solve imposed tasks throughout Norway's area of interest, including Arctic waters,’ said NDMA project manager Odd Magne Nilsen.
The Jan Mayen class will replace the Nordkapp class for Norwegian EEZ patrol missions and other functions.
Equipping the first-in-class vessel Jan Mayen ‘is now entering a new phase with completion, commissioning, and an extensive test period’ before the OPV is handed over in Q3 or Q4 2022, Vard noted in a statement.
Bjørnøya is scheduled for delivery to the NDMA in 2023 and the third vessel, Hopen, will follow in 2024.
The final corvette of the batch supplied by the K130 consortium has been laid down on keel, as announced NVL Group.
FSS Tosiwo Nakayama is the first of two 39.5m-long Guardian-class boats for the Federated States of Micronesia, built by Austal under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
Mystery surrounds the identity of the latest African customer for Israel Shipyards.
A large dry dock for Australia's navy will be the centrepiece of new construction in Western Australia.
Around 40 companies across Europe are already involved in the European Patrol Corvette project.