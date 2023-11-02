Second Jan Mayen-class OPV handed over to Norway

The second Jan Mayen-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ship has been christened and handed over to the Norwegian Coast Guard.

Norway minister of fisheries and oceans Cecilie Myrseth christened the vessel at Vard Langsten in Tomrefjord on 1 November.

The KV Bjørnøya was initially transported in March 2022 from Romania to Norway where it underwent fitting and testing before being officially handed over to the Norwegian Coast Guard. Vard launched the first vessel from its Tulcea shipyard in Romania in August 2021.

Norway's MoD signed a contract in June 2018 with Vard Langsten shipyard to construct three Arctic Coast Guard Vessels worth NOK7.2 billion (US$721 million). The deal for the three new Coast Guard vessels, KV Jan Mayen, KV Bjørnøya and KV Hopen, has represented one of the largest defence procurements in the history of the country’s maritime sector. The vessels will replace the ageing Nordkapp-class Coast Guard vessels built in the early 1980s.

Vard Group have been contracted to build the three new Coast Guard ships designed by LMG Marin.

The Arctic Coast Guard Vessels are a form of multipurpose OPVs with an ice-class notation and have been designed to withstand operations in the demanding Arctic areas. They are capable of sailing in worldwide operations, in all weather and sea conditions, both offshore and inshore.