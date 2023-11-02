To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Second Jan Mayen-class OPV handed over to Norway

2nd November 2023 - 16:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Jan Mayen-class OPVs will replace the ageing Nordkapp-class Coast Guard vessels built in the early 1980s. (Photo: Norwegian Navy)

The new KV Bjørnøya OVP represents a critical component of Norway's commitment to enhancing its maritime security and replacing its ageing vessels with modern ones.

The second Jan Mayen-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) ship has been christened and handed over to the Norwegian Coast Guard.

Norway minister of fisheries and oceans Cecilie Myrseth christened the vessel at Vard Langsten in Tomrefjord on 1 November.

The KV Bjørnøya was initially transported in March 2022 from Romania to Norway where it underwent fitting and testing before being officially handed over to the Norwegian Coast Guard. Vard launched the first vessel from its Tulcea shipyard in Romania in August 2021.

Norway's MoD signed a contract in June 2018 with Vard Langsten shipyard to construct three Arctic Coast Guard Vessels worth NOK7.2 billion (US$721 million). The deal for the three new Coast Guard vessels, KV Jan Mayen, KV Bjørnøya and KV Hopen, has represented one of the largest defence procurements in the history of the country’s maritime sector. The vessels will replace the ageing Nordkapp-class Coast Guard vessels built in the early 1980s.

Vard Group have been contracted to build the three new Coast Guard ships designed by LMG Marin.

The Arctic Coast Guard Vessels are a form of multipurpose OPVs with an ice-class notation and have been designed to withstand operations in the demanding Arctic areas. They are capable of sailing in worldwide operations, in all weather and sea conditions, both offshore and inshore.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us