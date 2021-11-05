SEA takes full control of JSK Naval Support

Rendered image of the Torpedo Launcher System to be installed as part of the CSC programme. (Photo: JSK Naval Support)

Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum.

SEA and Kaycom established JSK as a 50:50-owned company in April 2014.

UK-based SEA said the deal for full ownership will see it continue to provide technical expertise and support to JSK, ‘while expanding operations in Canada through recruitment’.

JSK delivers expert engineering and manufacturing capabilities, including in-service support to the Royal Canadian Navy and local defence contractors.

Specifically, the company has supported sonar and acoustic systems programmes for Victoria-class submarines in the Royal Canadian Navy.

JSK recently also won a place on the Canadian Surface Combatant programme with a contract to supply the torpedo launcher system aboard the first four vessels.