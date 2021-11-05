SEA takes full control of JSK Naval Support

USN orders post-delivery work on USS Vermont
Post-delivery work on USS Vermont to be completed by May 2022.
Cohort Group company SEA has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Canada-based JSK Naval Support for an undisclosed sum.
SEA and Kaycom established JSK as a 50:50-owned company in April 2014.
UK-based SEA said the deal for full ownership will see it continue to provide technical expertise and support to JSK, ‘while expanding operations in Canada through recruitment’.
JSK delivers expert engineering and manufacturing capabilities, including in-service support to the Royal Canadian Navy and local defence contractors.
Specifically, the company has supported sonar and acoustic systems programmes for Victoria-class submarines in the Royal Canadian Navy.
JSK recently also won a place on the Canadian Surface Combatant programme with a contract to supply the torpedo launcher system aboard the first four vessels.
An unspecified Gulf navy has contracted Rohde & Schwarz to provide communication systems for its new corvettes.
The UK RN is debating whether to procure an interim replacement for its Harpoon missiles or leave the capability unfilled until a new weapon can be brought into service.
South Korea's navy is modernising with new vessels at a high tempo, but it is facing manpower shortfalls.
A South Korean firm has emerged triumphant in a two-horse race to develop a new close-in weapon system for the South Korean navy.
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.