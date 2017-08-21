Sea Oryx on track as corvette build confirmed
Taiwan’s Sea Oryx missile system, currently under development with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCIST), will incorporate a new generation imaging infrared seeker detector (IIS SKR).
The addition is the latest development of the programme since it was unveiled in 2015 and comes as the R&D phase is about to be finalised. Once fitted the IIR SKR will enhance the infrared counter-countermeasures and target detection capability.
Other changes to have been made during the programme includes an increase in rocket motor diameter to boost the effective range and the use of composite materials to reduce missile weight.
