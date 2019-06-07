SEA develops lightweight torpedo trolley

SEA has developed a fully qualified and tested lightweight (LW) torpedo trolley that can transport any LW torpedo.

Initially commissioned by Leonardo Helicopters, SEA was tasked with designing and producing a trolley that can carry LiG Blue Shark LW torpedoes, and allow a single person to safely and easily move any LW torpedo on-board a naval platform or shoreside facility. The company designed and delivered two compliant and operational trolleys to meet the project’s operational requirements and timeline.

Now available to the wider market, the trolley can be customised to meet specific requirements and offers the ability to elevate the torpedo to load higher launch tubes or helicopter pylons. The modular design of the trolley allows it to interface with any LW torpedo on the market and complements SEA’s weapon-agnostic Torpedo Launcher System.