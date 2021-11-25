SAIC continues Mk-48 Mod 7 activities

USN awards Independence-class LCS logistics support contract
Austal USA — which built the Independence-class LCS vessels — could maintain them at bases in the Asia-Pacific region until late 2026.
SAIC is to produce afterbody/tailcones, warshot fuel tank torpedo equipment and support services for the Mk-48 Mod 7 heavyweight Advanced Capability (ADCAP) torpedo, under the latest $123.68 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).
Recipients will include the USN and FMS customers Australia and Taiwan, the DoD announced on 23 November.
SAIC was the sole bidder for the contract modification, which raises the cumulative value of the NAVSEA contract to $1.11 billion.
Work will be performed in Bedford, Indiana (80%); and Middletown, Rhode Island (20%), and is expected to be completed by July 2025.
However, if all options are exercised, work will last until January 2033.
Removing two Type 23 frigates from service early and extending the life of three others would enhance RN fleet availability, says Adm Sir Tony Radakin.
Brazil, Spain and the USN will receive lightweight torpedo components and common part kits.
The arrival of two ex-USCG boats follows the delivery of another pair of Island-class craft to Ukraine in 2019.
Latest long-lead materials contract will support construction of the fourth America-class assault ship.
The fix comes after the USN halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship due to a class-wide flaw in the design.