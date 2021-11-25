SAIC continues Mk-48 Mod 7 activities

﻿A Mk-48 ADCAP torpedo is loaded aboard the USN submarine USS Scranton. (Photo: USN/Chief Mass Communication Specialist Josue Escobosa)

Value of heavyweight torpedo deal from NAVSEA exceeds $1 billion with the latest contract modification.

SAIC is to produce afterbody/tailcones, warshot fuel tank torpedo equipment and support services for the Mk-48 Mod 7 heavyweight Advanced Capability (ADCAP) torpedo, under the latest $123.68 million contract modification from US Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Recipients will include the USN and FMS customers Australia and Taiwan, the DoD announced on 23 November.

SAIC was the sole bidder for the contract modification, which raises the cumulative value of the NAVSEA contract to $1.11 billion.

Work will be performed in Bedford, Indiana (80%); and Middletown, Rhode Island (20%), and is expected to be completed by July 2025.

However, if all options are exercised, work will last until January 2033.