Saab to upgrade Sweden’s Koster class MCMVs

6th July 2016 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saab has been awarded a $17 million contract by the Swedish defence material administration, FMV, to modify and upgrade two Swedish Royal Navy Koster class mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs), the company announced on 4 July.

The contract covers the period 2016-2017 and includes options for additional orders in 2017-2018 amounting to another $16.46 million, if exercised.

The contract covers modernisation of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear detection and protection capabilities; upgrade of the propulsion system; and mission system modifications and upgrades. Contract related work will be carried out in Karlskrona.

Gunnar Wieslander, head of Saab business unit Saab Kockums, said: ‘Sweden is a world leader in mine countermeasures. We have a long tradition of constructing mine countermeasures vessels with glass fibre hulls. This material not only gives excellent operational capabilities but also provides high availability and low lifecycle costs.’

The Koster class MCMVs are designed for anti-submarine operations, mine-hunting, sweeping and clearance operations.

