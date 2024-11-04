To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab to launch next-generation electronic warfare sensor at Euronaval

4th November 2024 - 10:10 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Paris

An artist’s impression of an early version of the new Saab U/SME-400. (Image: Saab)

The new U/SME-400 will operate in a broad signal spectrum and will have multiple uses.

Saab has launched a new electronic support measure (ESM) for naval warfare, the U/SME-400, which can be used by both surface and undersea vessels.

The U/SME-400 has been designed with the rise in multi-vessel threat scenarios in mind, and for use in the increasingly dense radar environments they entail. Its ability to be used on both surface and undersea vessels, and especially in environments where radars are being built to be smarter and more difficult to trace, means the U/SME-400 faces, and has to deliver against, a particular set of relatively new challenges in electronic warfare.

