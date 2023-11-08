Saab teams up with ThayerMahan to strengthen Australia’s undersea capabilities
Saab Australia has announced a new partnership with US autonomous maritime and undersea surveillance company ThayerMahan in which the two companies will explore opportunities to strengthen undersea warfare capabilities for Australia.
Making the announcement at the Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition in Sydney, Saab Australia managing director Andy Keough said the partnership would bring together Saab’s ‘sovereign system integration expertise and autonomous maritime capabilities’ with ThayerMahan’s ‘autonomous underwater surveillance technology’.
The partnership had resulted from growing demand for undersea surveillance systems in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, Keough noted.
‘This is an exciting partnership that will accelerate the integration of proven robotic and autonomous systems with surveillance capabilities that enable persistent underwater surveillance to protect Australia’s seas, underwater assets and borders,’ he remarked.
Michael Connor, chairman and CEO of ThayerMahan, noted that the partnership reflected the two companies’ mutual interest in providing ‘innovative, relevant, and cost-effective solutions’ to support Australia’s maritime and undersea capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.
ThayerMahan’s team features former US Navy submarine commanders, sonar operators, mine warfare specialists and professional acoustics engineers.
