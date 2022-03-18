Saab signs contract for MLU of third Gotland-class submarine

U212 NFS continues progress with design review milestone for battery system
Passing the system design review for the lithium-ion battery system marks a step towards the potential production of up to four new submarines for the Italian Navy.
Saab has signed an agreement with Swedish defence procurement agency FMV for the MLU of the third Gotland-class submarine HSwMS Halland.
Saab stated on 18 March that the extensive MLU, worth SEK1.1 billion ($116 million), would include an overhaul and upgrade to the boat's combat system.
More than 20 new systems will be implemented on HSwMS Halland as part of the MLU, contributing to a component de-risking effort.
The Gotland-class submarines were built between 1990 and 1997 and have all undergone minor modifications during the first part of their service life.
Halland is the final boat to undertake the MLU, following the relaunch of Gotland in 2018 and Uppland in 2019.
Saab Kockums business area head Lars Tossman said: 'This contract shows that an extensive Mid-Life Upgrade is a reliable, cost- and time-efficient solution for the Swedish Navy to receive essential new capabilities.'
SAMI and International Maritime Industries agree to collaborate on future Saudi shipbuilding opportunities.
Spain looks to move on from the SH-60B with a new potential purchase of US MH-60Rs for $950 million.
The final corvette of the batch supplied by the K130 consortium has been laid down on keel, as announced NVL Group.
FSS Tosiwo Nakayama is the first of two 39.5m-long Guardian-class boats for the Federated States of Micronesia, built by Austal under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
Bjørnøya was built in Romania but it will be equipped, tested, and completed by Vard in Norway before it is handed over to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency in 2023.