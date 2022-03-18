Saab signs contract for MLU of third Gotland-class submarine

Saab has signed an agreement with Swedish defence procurement agency FMV for the MLU of the third Gotland-class submarine HSwMS Halland.

Saab stated on 18 March that the extensive MLU, worth SEK1.1 billion ($116 million), would include an overhaul and upgrade to the boat's combat system.

More than 20 new systems will be implemented on HSwMS Halland as part of the MLU, contributing to a component de-risking effort.

The Gotland-class submarines were built between 1990 and 1997 and have all undergone minor modifications during the first part of their service life.

Halland is the final boat to undertake the MLU, following the relaunch of Gotland in 2018 and Uppland in 2019.

Saab Kockums business area head Lars Tossman said: 'This contract shows that an extensive Mid-Life Upgrade is a reliable, cost- and time-efficient solution for the Swedish Navy to receive essential new capabilities.'