Russian submarine activity triggers Italian interest in new ASW assets

In an appearance before the Italian parliament’s Foreign and Defence Affairs Committee on 14 July, Italian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Adm Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, claimed that Rome would invest in new air and naval ASW platforms because of an increased Russian submarine presence in the Mediterranean.

The war in Ukraine has significantly affected the geostrategic context of the Mediterranean basin. The implementation of the Montreux Convention – halting the routine turnover of Russian vessels in the Black Sea — has led to an increased Russian presence in the Eastern and Central Mediterranean.

Kilo-class submarines are reportedly operating in