Russia orders new patrol boats

26th October 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

The Russian National Guard Federal Troops Service (Rosgvardia) has ordered four Project 21980 Grachanok patrol boats at a total price of Roubles 4.1 billion ($72.3 million).

All four boats are scheduled for delivery from 1 November 2019 and will be stationed at Sevastopol in Crimea. The contractor is the Zelenodolsk-based A. M. Gorky shipbuilding company.

The main use of Risgvardia’s boats will be to provide security of the Kerch Strait Bridge, which is currently under construction. Among the biggest construction projects in Russia at present, the bridge will connect Crimea with mainland Russia, providing highway, railway, and gas connectivity. Completion

Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Krassimir Grozev

Author

Krassimir Grozev

Krassimir is a journalist based in Sofia, Bulgaria

