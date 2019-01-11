Russian Navy strengthens its littoral capabilities
The Russian Navy commissioned two newly-built vessels for littoral operations at the end of 2018, the first being the lead Project 22800 Karakurt small missile corvette and followed by the Project 22160 patrol corvette.
The lead ship of Project 22800 class, named Mtyshty (pictured)), was launched in July 2017 before then being renamed as Uragan. Built at Pella Shipyards near St Petersburg, it was handed over to the Baltic Fleet and is based at Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad exclave.
Displacement of 67m-long Project 22800 corvettes is 800t, with an endurance of up to 15 days and a maximum speed
