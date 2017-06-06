New Raptor patrol boat launched

Pella shipyard in St. Petersburg has launched another Raptor fast patrol boat for the Russian Navy, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 31 May.

Pella signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence in 2014 to deliver eight Raptor patrol boats under Project 03160. A further eight vessels were ordered in 2016.

The vessels are designed to transport up to 20 marines for operations, conduct patrol and search and rescue missions in coastal areas, straits, and river estuaries at ranges of up to 100 miles; and carry out interception of small targets.

Each vessel is armoured and has bullet-proof glass. On-board armament includes one remotely-controlled 14.5mm machine gun, plus two 7.62mm Pecheneg machine guns mounted at the rear.

The patrol boat has a length of 16.9m, width of 4.1m, draft of 0.9m and a maximum speed of 50 knots.

