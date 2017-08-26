Russian Navy orders Kalashnikov craft
The Russian Navy has placed an order for six BK-16 (Project 02510) fast patrol boats to be manufactured at the Rybinsk Shipyard, a subsidiary of Kalashnikov Concern.
The deal was revealed during the Army 2017 defence exhibition in Kubinka near Moscow and according to Sergey Antonov, director general of the Rybinsk Shipyard, it also covers nine BK-10 rigid-inflatable boats.
The total price of all boats runs to RUB 800 million ($13.5 million). Delivery completion is slated by the end of 2018.
Antonov also hinted that the shipyard has carried out negotiations on the delivery of two more BK-16s for the
