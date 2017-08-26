To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russian Navy orders Kalashnikov craft

26th August 2017 - 11:20 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

RSS

The Russian Navy has placed an order for six BK-16 (Project 02510) fast patrol boats to be manufactured at the Rybinsk Shipyard, a subsidiary of Kalashnikov Concern.

The deal was revealed during the Army 2017 defence exhibition in Kubinka near Moscow and according to Sergey Antonov, director general of the Rybinsk Shipyard, it also covers nine BK-10 rigid-inflatable boats. 

The total price of all boats runs to RUB 800 million ($13.5 million). Delivery completion is slated by the end of 2018.

Antonov also hinted that the shipyard has carried out negotiations on the delivery of two more BK-16s for the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Alexander Mladenov

Author

Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read full bio
Krassimir Grozev

Author

Krassimir Grozev

Krassimir is a journalist based in Sofia, Bulgaria

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from MSPO 2017 Show News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us