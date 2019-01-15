Russian Navy frigate in sea trials
The Russian Navy’s newest frigate, Admiral Kasatonov, has successfully completed the first stage of factory trials in the Baltic Sea testing grounds.
Built by Severnaya Verf, the frigate will continue trials in the Gulf of Finland when the current ice situation improves.
Russia’s Project 22350 frigates are designed for long range operations. Equipped high-precision weapons they can operate both individually and as part of larger task groups of the Russian Navy.
The frigate is 135m in length, 16m wide with displacement of 5,000t. The cruising range is 4,500 nautical miles, with an endurance of 30 days. The vessel carries a crew of 200.
